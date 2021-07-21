PTA again blocks TikTok

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday again blocked the popular video-sharing app TikTok over its failure to remove ‘inappropriate content’.

“In the light of relevant provisions of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, PTA has blocked access to TikTok App and website in the country,” the PTA announced on Twitter.

The action has been taken due to the continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down, the PTA stated.

Earlier on July 2, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the PTA to unblock the popular video-sharing site after the internet and telecommunication regulator assured the court that it will take a decision on the complaint of a petitioner by July 5.

The SHC single-judge bench comprising Justice Kauser Sultana took this decision while hearing the PTA’s civil miscellaneous application in which it requested the court to set aside its June 28 order.

The SHC on June 28 ordered the PTA to block TikTok till July 8 over ‘immoral content’ and for celebrating “LGBTQ-Pride Month”. This was the third ban imposed on the social media site within the last two years.

Earlier on March 11, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) also ordered the PTA to ban TikTok over “immoral content”. The PHC, however, lifted the ban on April 1 after the PTA told the court that it had raised the issue again with the TikTok’s administration.