PTA approached against Google and YouTube

F.P Report



PESHAWAR/WASHINGTON DC: The Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been approached by management of The Frontier Post Pakistan and The Frontier Post LLC in America regarding the partiality of Google and its subsidiary YouTube.

Advocate Supreme Court and former President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Mr Abdul Fayaz representing The Frontier Post in his communique to Chairman PTA stated that decision makers of Google ads are based in India and this is the reason why Google is involved in partial and unjust business techniques.

The letter further stated that Google is a US based company and it had shifted its advertising department to India because of the cheap labour there but “ Indian intelligence agency (RAW) has succeeded in planting their own people in Google.”

In its complaint through Advocate Abdul Fayaz, The Frontier Post Managing Editor, Jalil Afridi stated that Officials of Google provide excellent service to businesses everywhere in the world except Pakistan. News media advertisement campaigns of The Frontier Post (www.thefrontierpost.com) are either not approved or even an advertising campaign running since many months is suddenly stopped due to absurd reasons, the complain added.

Regarding YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, the complaint states that YouTube didn’t approve Mr Jalil Afridi video for an advertising campaign because according to YouTube the video had mentioned something about India. When “my client contacted Google’s press and legal team and shared the video told them that there was nothing about India in the said video” advocate Abdul Fayaz added.

While explaining that it is through Google ads that one can promote a YouTube video, the letter addressed to PTA chairman states that “any advertising campaign which has the bashing and insult of Pakistan gets approved right away But when it comes to those media houses or individuals who criticize India for their policies, then India uses its tech giants such as Google and YouTube for not letting them expose India locally or globally, especially on its Kashmir policy.”

In its request, Managing Editor of The Frontier Post stated that “Google be directed that Pakistani companies including The Frontier Post and its officials be treated fairly, justly and without any partiality.”