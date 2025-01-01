PTA blocks 119,000 ‘anti-state’ websites

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a major crackdown on websites working against national interest.

As part of the operation, PTA has blocked 119,496 websites accused of spreading content harmful to the country’s security and defence.

In addition, 3,248 YouTube channels were also taken down.

The authority says the details of the block sites cannot be shared due to privacy policies.

This move is being seen as a wake-up call for platforms promoting anti-state narratives.

Authorities say they are keeping a close eye on online activity and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring national security.