PTA requests Ministry of Interior for extension in VPNs registration

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has requested the Interior Ministry for an extension in the VPN registration deadline.



According to PTA sources, the deadline for VPN which currently set for November 30 is approaching.

The VPNs registration process has been accelerated while over 200 VPNs are being registered daily.

The PTA revealed that consultations with stakeholders for VPN registration are going on while they requested for extension in the registration deadline.

As per PTA sources, stakeholders sought more time and a simplified procedure for registering VPNs.

The Interior Ministry issued directives for registration of non-registered VPNs.

As per sources, only the Ministry of Interior has the jurisdiction of deadline extension.

It is pertinent to note that the PTA has announced that all unregistered and illegal VPNs will be blocked from December 1 as per the Interior Ministry’s directives.