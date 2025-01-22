PTA shares major update on Starlink launch in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared a major update on the launch of Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, in Pakistan.

During a briefing in National Assembly Standing Committee on IT headed by Senator Palwasha Khan, the PTA Chairman, stated that Starlink had applied for a license on February 24, 2022, and is currently in contact with the new regulatory body.

Before launching its satellite services in Pakistan, Starlink must register with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the PSB. The PTA Chairman assured that once the registration process is complete, the authority will go for further proceedings.

In addition to Starlink, Shanghai Space Technology is also entering the Pakistani market which is expected to enhance internet connectivity and drive technological innovation in the country.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further clarified that it cannot issue a license to Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, until it receives government clearance.

The chairman, said that Starlink has assured that it will comply with government policies and will not bypass the system.

Moreover, the committee decided to summon the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to discuss the regulation of space technology. The committee also questioned why the PTA is delegating its responsibilities to other organizations.

The SPACEX chief Elon Musk earlier said that he is awaiting approval from Pakistan government regarding the launch of Starlink in the country.

As per details, a conversation took place on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) between Pakistani social media user Sanam Jamali and Elon Musk, regarding the launch of Starlink in Pakistan.

As per details, Sanam requested Musk to introduce Starlink in Pakistan, stating that it could pave the way for a better future, providing internet connectivity and opportunities for citizens to move forward.

Musk responded, stating that he is awaiting approval from the Pakistani government to launch Starlink in the country. Starlink, owned by SpaceX, provides internet services through a vast network of satellites.

Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, a private aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded by Elon Musk. The constellation aims to provide fast, reliable, and global internet connectivity through a network of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

This innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we access the internet, especially in remote and underserved areas where traditional fiber-optic and cellular networks are limited or unavailable.

The Starlink constellation is designed to offer high-speed internet connectivity with latency as low as 20 ms, which is comparable to or even better than many existing fiber-optic networks.

Each Starlink satellite is equipped with a phased array antenna that allows it to communicate with multiple users simultaneously, providing a high-capacity and flexible network. With Starlink, users can enjoy fast and reliable internet access from virtually anywhere in the world, making it an exciting development for global connectivity and digital inclusion.