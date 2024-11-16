PTA simplifies VPN registration process for organisations, freelancers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that the process for VPN registration has been made easier for organisations and freelancers.

In a statement released by the authority on Saturday, PTA confirmed that software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can now easily register their Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) through the PTA’s official website.

The statement further highlighted that members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also take advantage of this streamlined process.

To complete VPN registration, applicants are required to fill out an online form and provide essential details, including the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number, company registration details, and tax registration status. Freelancers are also asked to submit proof of their association with a project or company, in the form of a letter or email confirmation.

Additionally, PTA explained that applicants will need to provide an IP address for VPN connectivity. A fixed IP address can be obtained through internet service providers.

The process is free of charge and typically takes between 8 to 10 hours for approval once the application is submitted. According to PTA, more than 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this efficient process.

The PTA further clarified that any individual wishing to use a VPN for commercial purposes can submit their application under the “freelancer” category, provided they submit relevant proof, including details from their employer.