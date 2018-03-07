PTCL inks agreement with Netflix to provide online subscription video

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has inked an agreement with Netflix, the world’s leading online entertainment company, to provide Netflix Gift subscriptions for 6 months to PTCL’s 8 Mbps and above internet subscribers. PTCL is the first telecom operator in Pakistan to launch a partnership with Netflix.

Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Adnan Shahid, met with Netflix’s Global Head of Business Development Bill Holmes at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where details of the agreement were discussed.

PTCL already hosts advanced caching servers for Netflix in Pakistan for better viewing experience. Both companies have been offering Netflix content to PTCL customers since last year as a trial. Seeing the excellent results and traction from customers, PTCL has now ventured into this agreement for enabling quality entertainment content for the consumers in Pakistan.

Under this agreement, PTCL 8 Mbps and above internet subscribers are able to redeem up to 6 months of unlimited access to premium Netflix content, enabling them to catch their favorite on-demand TV shows, movies, original Netflix critically acclaimed content and more on their smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and gaming consoles etc. Furthermore, PTCL will provide its customers the ease of paying for their Netflix subscription through PTCL’s monthly consolidated billing, instead of payment through credit cards.

Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Adnan Shahid said, “The alliance between PTCL and Netflix is in line with PTCL’s vision of providing seamless premium content to its subscribers. Supporting digital lifestyle, it has opened new doors of entertainment with easy access of Netflix original series, TV shows, documentaries and feature films for our customers in Pakistan.”

Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development at Netflix said, “We’re thrilled about this partnership with PTCL, which marks an important milestone in bringing Netflix’s catalog of premium content from around the world, as well as the best video streaming experience, to consumers in Pakistan. We believe that together with PTCL, Netflix will be able to fulfill our mission of giving consumers the control to choose whatever they want to watch on our service, anytime, anywhere.”

PTCL subscribers can now stream to their heart’s content with their truly unlimited broadband plans to enjoy a sublime, buffer-free Netflix experience. Ends

Netflix is the world’s leading internet entertainment service with over 117 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited is the largest integrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) Company of Pakistan. With a humble start from a telephone and telegraph department in 1947, it has evolved to offer latest digital and telecommunication technologies today. It acts as the communication backbone for the country with the largest fiber cable network that spans from Khyber to Karachi and submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the world.

