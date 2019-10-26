PTCL, MoITT & PNCA organizes art exhibition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), in collaboration with PNCA, organized an art exhibition ‘Giving a voice to the voiceless’ to show unity with the people of Kashmir at an inaugural ceremony held at PNCA, Islamabad on Friday.

Dr. Khalid MaqboolSiddiqui, Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, who was the chief guest at the occasion inaugurated the event. The event was also attended by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary, IT & Telecom, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL and the top executives of PTCL and telecom industry, who were given a tour of the art exhibition.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid MaqboolSiddiqui, Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, said, “Today, we have gathered together with PTCL to create awareness on the issue of Kashmir. Pakistanis, across the globe, are standing with our Kashmiri brethren, who are going through a turmoil and tough times. We appeal to both national and international communities to come forward and take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people. This exhibition is a way to connect the plight of Kashmiris through art so that people can feel their anguish.”

Speaking at the event, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “PTCL, being a national company, ensures its support for Kashmir. Through today’s art exhibition, we hope to create more awareness on the issue and also showcase the human rights violation in Kashmir. Moreover, this exhibition reiterates our support to help them in their struggle for right of freedom.”

At the exhibition, the works of renowned artists Mansur Rahi, GhulamRasul, Hajra Mansur, MobinaZuberi, SalimaHashimi from their permanent collection at PNCA, along with the latest work of Amna Ismail Pataudi and ErumNaz are also being displayed.

Their art on Kashmir was appreciated by the audience. The art was thought provoking and depicted the true picture of the situation in Kashmir, along with evoking compassion and empathy in the audience for the Kashmiri people.