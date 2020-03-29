PTF optimistic COVID-19 not to affect its int’l events

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is hopeful that coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would soon be controlled and its plans to hold two back-to-back international events in October, this year will take place as scheduled.

According to the PTF President Col (r) Waseem Ahmed, the federation would hold Pakistan Open (G-1) 2020 and South Asian Region Championship in October.

“The first event [Pakistan Open] is the first World Taekwondo certified event of its kind in Pakistan and will commence on October 24. While, the second event [South Asian Region Championship], which is also the first of its kind at the regional level will begin soon after the conclusion of the first event,” he told APP on Sunday.

“We still have more than six months to hold these events. We are hopeful that till that time pandemic will end completely everywhere in the world and our events will not be affected,” he said.

“We’ve placed the order to South Korea for the purchase of equipment, worth over ten million rupees to hold these events. We’ll receive this equipment by mid-May”, he added. Waseem said that in the first event athletes from 15 countries would participate. “In Pakistan Open we will field around 800 to 1000 promising athletes from the country in various categories, including U9, U14, U17 and seniors.

“We hope that around 150 to 200 foreign athletes will also chip in Pakistan Open,” he said. He said that holding of the second event soon after the conclusion of Pakistan Open would ensure maximum participation of South Asian region’s athletes in that.

He said that 2019 had been a very good year for Pakistan taekwondo as country’s athletes participated in 17 major international events in that, including the world championships. “In every event our athletes exhibited stunning performance and earned medals. At the South Asian Games our athletes claimed three gold, seven silver and as many bronze medals.

Considering the available resources, which we currently have for our athletes’ training and uplift, that is a phenomenal achievement,” he added. In December, the federation successfully held the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship in Islamabad, which was the biggest event at the national level.