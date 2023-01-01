PTI 24 MNAs approached PHC to stop by-polls on their constituencies

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: As many as 24 Members National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) approached Peshawar High Court (PHC) to seeking to suspend two notifications issued on 17th and 20th January and restrain Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding by-polls on their respective constituencies.

One writ petition filed by Sher Ali Arbab, Haider Ali Khan, Saleem, Sahibzada Sabghatullah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Sher Akbar Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Usman Khan Tarakai, Mujahid Ali, Arbab Amir Ayub, Shahid Ahmad, Gul Dad Khan, Sajid Khan and Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

Another writ was filed by PTI eight former MNAs including Imran Khattak, Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Amin Khan and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri seeking to stop holding of by-polls on their respective constituencies.

However, in both petitions the same respondents including Speaker National Assembly, Secretary National Assembly, Election Commission of Pakistan and Federation of Pakistan while early hearing is expected on the petitions.

PTI’s members took same pleas in both petitions by stating that the petitioners acted on the directions of party and for the political objective only of arriving at an agreement with the opposition parties for holding fresh elections so that a new government may be formed with the real mandate of the people of Pakistan.

The resignation was subject to all the 123 MNAs belonging to PTI resigning and being de-seated jointly and as a whole, the petition argued.

On 10th June 2022 Speaker National Assembly in violation of the law and on his own started to accept some of resignations. First of all, on 27th July 2022 Speaker accepted resignation of 11 MNAs without following in due enquiry under Article 64, the petitions informed.

The writ argued that resignations were accepted following PTI’s announcement that their MNAs are joining National Assembly and would demand the ‘Office of Opposition Leader’ and Public Account Committee.

Just to encounter PTI from obtaining Leader of Opposition and Public Account Committee, Speaker National Assembly on 17th and 20th January accepted resignation of further 35 MNAs on each day unlawfully and without verification.

PTI 24 MNAs seeking to suspend notifications issued on 17th and 20th January 2023 respectively and restrain ECP from holding by-polls on their respective constituencies till final disposal of the writ petitions.