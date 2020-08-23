PTI Agenda for next three years: Whither Human (Resource) Development & Education?

Muhammad Burdbar Khan

No country in the world has achieved eminence without educating its denizens first. Was it to be the case then one would struggle to find countries who prospered and yet were devoid of skilled and literate population.

PTI recently completed its two years in government. Whilst the difficulties that the government is facing from day one, not least that of the economic default; must be acknowledged; there is much that needs to be done in the remaining three years. Despite the short term challenges that the government faces like the sugar crisis, power sector circular debt etc, there should be growing awareness, and ample attention needs to be paid, simultaneously, on the long term goals especially of Human Resource development (HRD) and Education.

History testifies to the fact that it was through education, primarily, that the nations rose, and who continued with it while they excelled in developing their human resources. The rise of Islam was in no small measure a result of this education and the independent thinking and inductive qualitative observation that it entails; that The Quran so profusely invites the humans to undertake. It was the contribution to science and knowledge of the first Muslim and Arab thinkers that led to the revival and updating of prevailing (Greek) knowledge. The Muslim golden age led to the ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Enlightenment’ in European world when they build on the Muslim /Arab knowledge, and hence took on the mantle of leadership in the world. In recent times, Malaysia has been a glorious example, in the Muslim world, who have achieved economic prosperity once they invested in the HRD of their country. The rise of China at a global level is an astonishing example of human transformation, in a generation or so, that is the direct result, inert alia, of HRD.

The Human Development concept has been in vogue since 1990-a concept developed by late Dr Mehboob ul Haqq. UNDP defines The Human Development Index (HDI) as ‘a summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and have a decent standard of living’. This index contains the important element of Education and years of schooling that the children spend in a country. Education is also listed as one of the important components of the United nation’s list of the Sustainable development goals. In fact, intellectuals like Amartya Sen have posited that Human development is a central goal for Human resource development.

According to UNESCO, there are many African countries that have a higher literacy rate than Pakistan. Pakistan literacy rate in 2017 stood at 59.1% and Afghanistan’s at 38%. Malaysian and Turkey both have almost 100% literacy rate. According to world bank statistics of 2017, Pakistan spends 2.9 % of its GDP on education which places it in the bottom 20% of the countries of world whereas Malaysia spends 4.7 % and Turkey 4.4 %; even Afghanistan, supposedly a poorer country than Pakistan, spends 4.1 % of GP on education. Arguably, Malaysia and Turkey can afford to spend even less as they have already achieved certain level of development (in education). Both Malaysia and Turkey come as very High human development in HDI index of 2019. Pakistan comes at the very bottom of Medium developed countries being at number 152 out of 189 countries- a similar position which it achieves ‘distinctively’ in countries for its literacy rate and spending as % of GDP. Afghanistan is not very far behind with 170th in HDI at low HD . By these statistics, one can establish a close link betw-een Education and HD.

This role of education in a society like Pakistan is more pronounced. It is hardly deniable that it is education that makes a person aware of the reality and the depth of the happenings around. Whether, it is the elections, or the job, or the family; in fact, in every sphere of life, a person comes to know the true reality of life through education. The Pakistan Economic Survey of 2018-19 informs us that the government aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education while endeavouring to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all citizens. In this direction of inclusive education, the critical role of women education is equally, if not more, important in the context of Pakistan. Pakistan literacy rate in 2017 stood at 59.1% with Male at 71.1% and female at 46.5% with a shameful difference of 24.6%. Afghanistan ‘s literacy rate for male and female is 52.0% and 24.2%, respectively with gender disparity of 27.8% not afar, surprisingly, from Pakistan. It is widely acknowledged that the basic education of the child starts in a mother’s lap; if the mother lacks a broad vision and outlook of life that education entails, there remains grim hope, if any, that the child (raised) will be any different.

Although it entails funding and provided the government can get alternative sources of money including debt relief post Covid 19 from the credit agencies like IMF; the education should be made compulsory up to secondary level through legislation. Penalties may be imposed on those who do not send their children to schools. The parents can be given incentives to send their children to school e.g. providing needy children with the meals.

Furthermore, the importance of education entails that the teachers are also trained and qualified who are going to educate these children. In advanced countries, and unlike Pakistan, it is almost impossible to teach at a school without having proper teacher training and teacher qualification. Moreover, the different subject contents, to be taught to the students, is a tethering problem. It goes without saying that a broader framework of education gives its students, at least, the basics of languages, sciences, religion, arts and social sciences and should form the basis any syllabus.

The spirit of democracy barely ends with the exercise of a vote. This spirit demands that the people, who vote, should first understand and can differentiate between the candidates. It calls for an appreciation of how the vote can impact the individual’s as well as the country’s life. In Pakistan, an anomaly re-surfaces in every election: candidates invariably get elected from their ‘safe ‘seats despite being corrupt or incompetent; since the people voting are not educated enough to understand how their votes affect their lives, either positively or negatively. Not surprisingly, Karachi, a more educated city, was able to give votes to PTI, in a dramatic shift, in the last 2018 elections. The higher education level of the city played its part, and small wonder it is that from the rural areas, where the level of education is hardly mentionable, the same old faces get elected despite questionable past records.

It may hardly be contestable that the root cause of most, if not all, the problems afflicting Pakistani society are attributable to this singular lack of Human Resource Development and Education. No country in the world has developed without first developing its human resources.

The writer is a UK based academic and researcher. He can be reached at burdbar@hotmail.com.