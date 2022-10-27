PTI all set for long march today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: All arrangements for PTI’s long march on Islamabad, scheduled to begin from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk tomorrow (Friday, October 28, 2022), are complete as the container on which the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will travel has reached Lahore on Thursday..

The party’s caravan will make stopovers at different towns and cities on its way to the federal capital. In the first phase, PTI workers and supporters will travel from Lahore to Shahdara, in the second phase from Shahdara to Gujranwala, and in the third from Gujranwala to Gujrat via Sialkot.

On the other hand, participants of the march from Quetta and Karachi will leave for Islamabad tomorrow (Friday), while those from Multan, other parts of southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will leave on Wednesday (November 2, 2022). All PTI caravans will reach the federal capital next Friday (November 4, 2022). Imran will today visit different party camps in Lahore today, and will address the nation on social media at 10:00 PM tonight.

On the other hand, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has chaired a high-level meeting to provide security to the people of the city during the PTI’s long march. At the meeting, attended by DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, and the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and all SPs, it was decided that total 9, 000 police personnel would be deployed in the city on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Dogar said that protecting the life and property of the people was a top priority for the government. He directed the concerned officials to ensure checking of vehicles besides carrying out search operations in the entire city. He also directed them to monitor important events through Safe City Authority cameras.

It’s Imran’s constitutional right to criticise armed forces: PTI

LAHORE (INP): PTI said Thursday that criticising the armed forces is the constitutional right of Imran Khan after the army’s top officials called out the ex-prime minister. The comments came as PTI’s top leadership – Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Secretary-General Asad Umar, and Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry – addressed a joint press conference.



“You can argue with Imran Khan’s criticism, but whatever he says is for the army and the country’s betterment. It is his constitutional right to criticise the army,” Umar told journalists. Umar said that a major chunk of Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant-General Babar Iftikhar’s presser focused on PTI.

The PTI leader said Khan has time and again expressed his views on the armed forces’ role – “he believes that a strong army is crucial for Pakistan, given its strategical position”. Umar said the PTI chairman owns the armed forces and the nation and he has “never” maligned the armed forces abroad – whether in the United Kingdom or the United States.

“But Imran Khan [does not] agree to every decision of the armed forces. Are there some decisions or actions [of the armed forces] that he criticises? Yes, he definitely does that.” Umar said the Constitution empowers the PTI chief to criticise the military. “But all that criticism, in Khan’s eyes, is directed towards the betterment of the country and the military.”