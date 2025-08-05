PTI all set to launch peaceful protest movement today: Asad Qaiser

F.P. Report

SWABI : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to launch a countrywide movement for constitutional and democratic rights from Tuesday (today).

It was stated by senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in a statement issued from Swabi on Sunday.

The PTI leader emphasised that the movement will remain within the boundaries of the law and the constitution.

He added that PTI founder was arrested on August 5 two years ago and the day would be marked as ‘Black Day’.

Asad Qaiser demanded the release of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on bail, calling it their constitutional and legal right.

“The courts are not independent and are functioning under government pressure,” he said.

He added that PTI would not allow any kind of state oppression against the party workers.

He also called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to prevent any such crackdown.

“Justice must be provided to the PTI founder, and all pending cases should be decided without delay,” he added.

Qaiser announced that PTI supporters will carry national the flag along with white flags and party flags to mark the day peacefully.