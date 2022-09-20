PTI and its leaders have crossed all limits: Sharjeeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while reacting to PTI leader Ali Zaidi’s statement said that PTI and its leaders have crossed all limits. It is place to die from drowning for them. The minister asked who was involved in hatching conspiracy in making fake picture viral to stop foreign assistance for flood hit people. Who was behind confiscating the relief goods at Punjab border procucured by the Sindh government? The minister said that the country is facing human tregedy, this person is organizing public gatherings, processions and concerts.

He said that the leadership of all political parties, social organizations and the entire nation are united and helping the flood victims in this difficult time. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and entire national leadership is seen among the affected people.

He asked: where is PTI and it’s leadership? ‘ The innocent school children gave their savings in donation to help the flood victims. The women handed over their jewelery to charity organizations to help the victims, ‘ he added.While, power greedy person is black mailing to enter power corridors again and he even did not spare the innocent flood victims either.

He said that the PTI, which was enjoying the luxuries of life on the donations of Shaukat Khanum Trust, should tell the public where they invested the donations collected through telethons in the name of flood victims. The minister added that differences in their own party (PTI) have intensified.

Imran Khan has been threatening others, now he is threatening the important people of his own party.

