PTI announces challenging NAB laws

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Farrukh Habib has said that they will challenge the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Former minister Farrukh Habib held a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. Farrukh Habib said the sitting government belonged to robbers and thieves, who have accepted slavery under the foreign conspiracy against Pakistan.

He said the sitting government has tried to please the International Monitory Fund (IMF) with the presentation of the “Mini Budget’.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib sharply criticizes the current government and reiterated the demand for early elections in

the country.

The PTI leader suggested the ruling alliance—the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) contest general elections with the symbol of ‘cherry Blossom’. Farrukh Habib said that there is a case of money laundering of 16 billion against

Shahbaz Sharif.

He said Dr Rizwan has been died first due to pressure from rulers and now Maqsood Chaprasi has passed away.

