PTI announces rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 5

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 5.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood has submitted a request to the Deputy Commissioner seeking permission for the rally.

In the application, it was stated that the party wishes to hold the gathering to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. The rally is planned to be held on August 5 from 4pm to 10pm with the participation of party leadership and members of the provincial assembly at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The request also mentioned that permission be granted for the rally either at Minar-e-Pakistan or any suitable alternative venue.

