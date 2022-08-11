‘PTI anti-state behavior reflects Imran’s disloyalty’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) anti-state behavior reflected the ‘disloyalty’ of its party chief Imran Khan to the nation whose leaders were habitual of maligning national institutes for personal gains.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Imran Khan in person and his party leaders had been indulge in targeting and pressurizing the national institutions to get decisions in favor. “They [PTI leaders] were uttering derogatory remarks and spreading hateful content among the masses through social media teams against the ‘Army’ which was safeguard of the country,” he added.

Commenting on the speech of Imran Khan, he said it was totally disappointing and misleading the people. He said Imran instead of giving message of hope to the people before two days of the 75th independence day, continued criticizing the national institutions. He said people were expecting that the PTI chief would tender an apology or disown the irresponsible statements of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, but he did not utter a single word in that regard.

Musadik asked Imran to explain his relations with Abraaj Group’s founder and CEO Arif Masood Naqvi and business tycoon Malik Riaz who were involved in ‘financial corruption. “Imran should tell the people that how Arif Naqvi had robbed off $ 100 million by fooling the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates,” he remarked. He underlined that two mega economic scandals were made in the history of the country. The first one was of $250 million by Malik Riaz in Bahria Town, which was as per the Cabinet signed paper and as per Pakistani representative in UK who signed the document in the British court; the amount was gifted to Malik Riaz which was one fourth of the IMF bail out and were deposited in his account.

“It was given in lieu off 400 kanals land which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife,” he added. “Being the custodian of the state, the former adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar’s responsibility was originally to contest this money. But he had managed the process and settled the matter against his alleged share,” the minister said. The second case , he said was related to the Arif Masood Naqvi who would be sentenced 290 years imprisonment in the UK for money laundering. Imran Khan during his regime waived off Rs 250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project which would have benefited Karachiites.

“Asad Umar dictated the decision in CCOE and the members present on the occasion resisted to circumvent the decision as K-Electric has to do the investment pledged 20 years back. The Dattang project was in its final stages and the Rs 250 billion investment was turned down for just 2-3 billion pounds,” he maintained. The minister urged the PTI leadership not to criticize national institution which were already paying heavy price for the national security.

To a query, he said the government was making all out efforts to overcome energy shortage in the country. Keeping in view the steps taken by the incumbent government, he said “We are hopeful that the energy crisis will be overcome in next few months,” however, he regretted that previous government of PTI failed to arrange gas and other fuel as per needs of the country that resulted in power shortage.

