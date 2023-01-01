PTI appoint Barrister Ali Zafar as new parliamentary leader in Senate

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as its new parliamentary leader in the Senate.

Sources divulged that the PTI chief had approved Zafar’s appointment as the parliamentary leader in the upper house of the Parliament.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued a notification in this regard.

Separately, the PTI issued show-cause notices to its lawmakers for violating party discipline and casting votes for the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

The PTI had issued notices to Syed Imran Ali Shah, Sanjay Gangwani, Rabia Azfar Nizami, Umar Amari, Mohammad Ali Aziz, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, and Bilal Ahmed for violating the party discipline.