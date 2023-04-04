PTI apprises top court of talks with PDM

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court on negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, requesting the top court to ensure implementation on its April 4 judgement regarding holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

In the report, the PTI — the main opposition party led by Imran Khan — apprised the apex court of progress on negotiations, saying it held three rounds of talks with the team of ruling PDM, an alliance of 13 political parties, in line with the commitment made to the top court in the Punjab elections delay case.

During the negotiations, both sides agreed to hold elections on the same day across the country but failed to evolve consensus on the date of the polls, it added. In the report, the PTI further said it has set some conditions for holding elections simultaneously across the country which included the dissolution of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan on or before May 14.

The elections to the lower house of parliament as well as to the provincial legislature of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan be held together within 60 days of the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies i.e. in the second week of July, 2023. “In order to give a Constitutional cover to the holding of the elections to the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and KPK beyond the period of 90 days, the members of the National Assembly belonging to PTI will rejoin the National Assembly and a one-time constitutional amendment validating the delay in elections beyond the period of 90 days for Punjab and KPK Assemblies shall be carried out by mutual consent of the political parties,” the opposition party said.

The PTI further demanded that all political parties should agree that the election results will be accepted as a “whole subject to individual grievances in accordance with law”. “An Agreement in writing to the above effect shall be submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in order to ensure that the implementation of the Agreement is complied with by the parties in letter and spirit,” it added.

Moreover, the PTI said the ruling PDM however did not agree with their proposal. Instead, the report stated, the PDM proposed that the dissolution of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan shall take place on the July 30, 2023, and elections be held in 90 days thereafter i.e. the first week of October 2023 for the National Assembly and all provincial legislatures together.

The PTI said despite the “best efforts of parties”, no solution within the Constitution could be arrived at. “It is accordingly prayed that the judgement dated 04.04.2023 passed in Constitution Petition No.5 of 2023 requiring elections to be held to the Punjab Assembly on 14.05.2023 may be implemented in letter and spirit so that the Constitution is upheld and does not stand violated, and this petition may be disposed of accordingly,” the report added.