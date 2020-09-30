PTI asks Sindh Opposition leader to tender resignation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought resignation from its provincial lawmaker and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, citing sources, on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development told local news channel that Firdous Shamim Naqvi failed to perform well as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, whereas, his controversial statements also created issues for the political party.

Moreover, some members of provincial assembly (MPAs) raised complaints against Firdous Shamim Naqvi for the harsh attitude towards them. Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks resignation from Naqvi.

It emerged that the opposition leader started contacting lawmakers of his political party to appease them.

Earlier in July, the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken strict action against one of its lawmakers, MPA Uzma Kardar, and ordered her to resign as the provincial legislator in the Punjab Assembly.

The appeal submitted by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar over a controversial audio leak had been rejected by the party’s accountability and discipline committee.

The political party had ended basic member of Kardar over violation of the party discipline and directed to immediately resign from her position as the provincial lawmaker.