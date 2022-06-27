PTI begins preparations for protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formally begun preparations for ‘historic’ July 2 protest against rising inflation and country’s economic catastrophe.

According to details, the PTI has began preparations for the protest against inflation and what they termed ‘imported’ government at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on the call of former prime minister and party’s Chairman Imran Khan.

In this regard, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar chaired an important meeting, which was attended by central leaders including Amir Kayani, Omar Ayub, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram, Siraj Ahmad Khan, Iftikhar Durrani and others. The meeting discussed the preparations for the ‘historic’ protest at Parade ground and reviewed strategies to mobilize citizens from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, the meeting also considered the stage preparation, transportation routes and comprehensive security plan in detail.

PTI Central Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan was made in-charge of Jalsa’s management committee, while other leadership and workers were directed to ensure standard arrangements for the protest. Speaking during the meeting, Asad Umar said that the ‘imported’ government has imposed a burden of inflation and destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and judicial system to save their ‘corruption’.

The former planning minister further said that due to the measures taken by the incumbent government, it has become difficult for the salaried and white-clad majority to make ends meet. “By taking dictation from International Monetary Fund (IMF), he government has made people’s lives miserable and destroyed the economy,” he added. Talking about the July 2 protest, the PTI Secretary General said that the people will take the streets against ‘imported’ government, rising inflation, lawlessness and civil dictatorship.

“The only way out of the crisis is transparent and immediate elections,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan has said he will lead a protest on July 2 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in his tweet said on July 2, we will protest against the imported government and he will lead the protest at Parade Ground Islamabad.

Related