PTI calls off Islamabad rally, files contempt plea against administration

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday called off its Islamabad rally and moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking contempt of court proceedings against those responsible for the suspension of the no objection certificate (NOC) in this regard.

The former ruling party had announced to hold a rally on Saturday in the Tarnol area in the outskirts of the federal capital and had filed a petition in the IHC seeking permission for its rally. In response, IHC’s Babar Sattar on June 26 directed the party and the city’s administration to amicably sort out the issue after which the deputy commissioner allowed the PTI to hold its rally.

However, Islamabad Chief Commissioner later suspended the NOC citing the beginning of the month of Muharram and security concerns along with complaints lodged by the local people. The chief commissioner, in a letter dated July 5, said that the police on Wednesday confirmed recovering a heavy cache of weapons and ammunition.

Stressing that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was still underway in Tarnol, the official highlighted insufficient manpower to secure a local Imam Bargah and the rally at the same time, particularly in Muharram. The intelligence agencies, he added, had shared information about the presence of security threats in the area during this month.

Apart from the security threat, he said residents of Tarnol also conveyed their concerns over permission for the public gathering in the area. Hence, Randhawa said he deemed it “expedient in the public interest to suspend the NOC till Chehlum”. In its petition filed in the IHC, the party said the Islamabad DC apprised the court on July 4 that the NOC had been issued. Nevertheless, the plea added, the PTI leaders got to know about the NOC’s suspension through the Islamabad Police’s post via its official handle on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police has raided the PTI’s (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) rally venue, removing the stage containers, barbed wire, and other equipment.

This action came after the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad canceled the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) for the PTI’s rally. The police stated that since the NOC had been canceled, the venue was being cleared.

The Islamabad administration has said that no arrests have been made so far, but strict legal action will be taken if anyone tries to take the law into their own hands. On the other hand, the PTI has decided to go ahead with the rally despite the NOC being canceled. PTI leader Umar Ayub said they are making preparations and the rally will be held no matter what.

He alleged that the current government is panicking and trying to block the path of a popular political party. This is a major setback for the PTI, as the NOC for their rally in Islamabad today has been suspended. According to the Islamabad administration, the decision to suspend the NOC was made to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, considering the Muharram-related security concerns. A meeting chaired by the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad was held, where the decision to cancel the NOC for the rally was made.