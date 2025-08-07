PTI chairman claims members were offered millions for defection

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has revealed that PTI members were offered millions to defect, but they chose integrity over compromise.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Barrister Gohar stated, “We sacrificed everything, but never compromised. Those whose families, homes, and businesses suffered are still standing firmly with the party.”

He reaffirmed the party’s unwavering loyalty to PTI founder Imran Khan, saying, “We were with him, we are with him, and we will always remain with him.”

Barrister Gohar emphasized that PTI has distanced itself from those who sought personal gains by getting cases quashed or accepting privileges. “We did not abandon the parliamentary battlefield. The elections were stolen from us, yet we did not accept defeat,” he added.

He concluded by saying he plans to meet the PTI founder soon, stating, “We chose the difficult path and rejected the easy options.”