PTI Chairman Gohar, Raoof Hasan arrested from party secretariat in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and spokesperson Raoof Hasan from party secretariat in Islamabad on Monday.

The police also seized records from the PTI secretariat located in sector G-8 of the federal capital, taking away all the documents and computers.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of police including women officers has arrived at the secretariat and surrounded it. The police also sealed all routes leading to the PTI secretariat

The police raid on the PTI secretariat was led by SSP Hassan Jahangir Wattoo. A police prisoners van was also deployed at the PTI secretariat.

Details of the charges against the detained PTI leaders have not yet been disclosed. Authorities have also not commented on the specifics of the raid or the evidence leading to the arrests.

Meanwhile, the PTI condemned the arrests, labelling them as politically motivated. The opposition party slammed the law enforcers and said they were disregarding the law.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!” PTI said in a statement on X platform.

A heavy contingent of police was present at the PTI secretariat which did not arrest another PTI leader, Shibli Faraz, when he arrived there.

Later, a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reached at the PTI Secretariat; however no one so far was handed over to the Agency.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar confirmed that Gohar Ali Khan and Raoof Hasan have been arrested by the Islamabad police from the party’s office. “I just received a call from the party’s office informing that 300 to 400 policemen arrived there and arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan,” Buttar wrote on the X platform.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that police personnel were confiscating documents and equipment from the party’s office. “We’ve been informed that they’ve locked staff in a room and waiting for prison van to arrive and have taken computers and important documents,” he wrote on X.

courtesy : 24 news