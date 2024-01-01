PTI challenges detention orders in Lahore High Court

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The detention orders of PTI leaders ahead of a rally have been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

PTI leader Zainab Umair, through Advocate Azhar Siddique, filed the petition, naming the Punjab government and the Deputy Commissioner among the respondents.

The petition argued that the PTI was set to hold a rally in Lahore, and the administration has already issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event. Despite this, the Deputy Commissioner has issued orders for the detention of PTI leaders and activists.

The petition further claimed that the Deputy Commissioner has illegally misused his authority, and his orders were tantamount to spreading fear among the public.

It requested the court to immediately nullify the detention orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner.