PTI challenges IHC decision in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk) : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appealed against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision declaring the arrest of party chief Imran Khan lawful.

The PTI submitted that the arrest of Imran Khan was illegal and sought his immediate release.

Verdict

The IHC on Tuesday night declared the arrest of Imran Khan ‘legal’.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq announced the reserved verdict by accepting the point of view of the NAB.

The IHC on Tuesday evening reserved verdict in the case whether the arrest, hours earlier, in the Al-Qadir Trust case was illegal or had legal backing.

The CJ sprang into action soon after a team of rangers took Imran Khan into custody on the premises of court where the PTI chief had come in two cases.

Earlier, A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the help of Rangers, took Imran Khan into custody, prompting the IHC to take note.

The NAB adopted a view that Imran Khan did not respond to the notices sent to him and his arrest was ‘completely in line with law and as per NAB ordinance’.

Imran’s arrest warrant was signed by NAB Chairman Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed. It said the PTI chief was accused of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.