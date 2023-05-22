PTI chief Imran directs party leaders, workers to avoid arrest

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed party leaders and workers to avoid being arrested and also barred PTI leader abroad from returning to the country.

The sources further revealed that the PTI chief has asked the leaders who have gone abroad not to attempt return to the country until the party affairs are sorted out.

He warned them that they could be arrested on coming back to Pakistan. The party cannot afford more arrests, the sources quoted him as saying on Monday.

Sources said that the PTI leaders can only return to the country when ordered by the party.

Imran Khan on Monday said frame-up similar to German Nazi dictator Hitler’s crackdown was under way in Pakistan.

In a post on Twitter, the PTI chief said “How arson was used by Hitler to crush his opponents, the communists. Similar frame-up is going on in Pakistan.”

Imran Khan gave the elaboration by attaching Reichstag fire incident picture in the tweet.

How arson was used by Hitler to crush his opponents, the communists.

Similar frame up is going on in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/CMaUhaSABH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2023

As per the information provided in the picture attached to his tweet, the Reichstag Fire had taken place on February 27, 1933. The German parliament (Reichstag) building burned down.

The Nazi leadership and its collation partners used the fire to claim that Communists were planning a violent uprising. They claimed that emergency legislation was needed to prevent this. The resulting act, commonly known as Reichstag Fire Decree, had abolished a number of constitutional protections and paved the way for Nazi dictatorship.

The three key facts of the events are: (1) the decree implemented one day after the fire and it suspended the right to assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and other constitutional protections, including all restraints on police investigations.

It remained in effect until Nazi Germany was defeated in May 1945.

(2) The decree permitted the regime to arrest and incarcerate political opponents without specific charge, to dissolve political organisations, and to confiscate private property.

(3) The decree also gave the regime the authority to overrule state and local laws and overthrow state and local governments.

