PTI chief moves LHC against cancellation of his seven bails

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday challenged the cancellation of his bails by anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In this regard, PTI chairman filed seven separate in seven cases in which he made ATC judge, Gulberg police station and Sarwar Road police station respondents.

However, the court refused to hear his applications today and said these would be heard on September 4.

IHC hears Imran Khan’s plea in cipher case hearing

Sher Afzal Marwat, counsel for former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday that the relevant court to hear cases registered under the Official Secrets Act was that of a magistrate, and not anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Marwat made these remarks during the hearing of PTI chairman’s petition against hearing of the cipher case inside Attock Jail.

He also prayed to the court to also issue a notice in this regard.

Marwat told the IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq that two objections had been raised to his client’s petition. “One of the objections is that we have made several requests to the court in a single application,” he said.

The CJ replied that he would remove these objections. “But you should give arguments on merit,” he said.

After the arguments were over, the IHC, on the request of Imran’s lawyer, adjourned the case’s hearing until next week.