PTI chief playing with integrity of country: Memon

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PTI chief and it’s accomplices were playing with integrity of Pakistan and every possible effort was being made to weaken the country. He said that late Dr. Israr Ahmed and late Abdul Sattar Edhi who known as neutral personalities had revealed the true face of Imran Khan long before he became the Prime Minister.

He said that Dr. Israr Ahmed had clearly predicted Imran Khan is following the agenda of Israel and Jews. While Abdul Sattar Edhi had pointed out the conspiracies of Imran Khan, how he had came to meet him along with Hameed Gul to overthrow the government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the press conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday. During the press conference ,the Provincial Information Minister also played video clips of Dr. Israr Ahmed , Abdul Sattar and, late Arshad Shareef about the PTI chief. He said that President Arif Alvi had taken illegal and unconstitutional actions on number of occasions , he should be impeached, but for that, numbers are needed in the assembly.

He said that why President Arif Alvi had remained silent and didn’t written letters when PTI had taken illegal and unconstitutional actions. He said that president’s own son is heading the social media cell and is at the forefront of campaigning against the state institutions. Why he has kept mum on that.

He said that innocent people were killed in sahiwal tragedy by the Punjab police and accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Full protection had been provided to CTD Punjab officials. 'Who was the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab at that time, why was the President's eyes closed at that time, why didn't talk about human right ,' the minister said.

The minister demanded that a high-level commission should be formed to probe who is supporting Imran Khan in his mission against the country.

‘The commission should also probe those unconstitutional and illegal steps taken by PTI Chief and accomplices taken in power, ‘ the minister said. He said that Imran Khan is not making a heinous conspiracies against any person or any political party but he has waged war against the country. He urged the nation to be united for the security and stability of this country and to foil the nefarious designs of this gang.He said that insiders are being used in external conspiracies. Imran Khan is working on the agenda of Jewish lobby under a bigger game.

It should be investigated thoroughly. He said that late Arshad Sharif had also raised questions on Imran Khan’s foreign funding in his program and revealed the facts of the funding PTI received from India and Israel. He said that all these things are closely interlinked. He said that they strongly condemns the statements of Zalmay Khalilzad and others and consider it interference in the affairs of Pakistan.

He said that the cat is out of the bag and foreign forces are openly supporting Imran Khan. Responding to a question, the minister said that Imran Khan had been badly exposed Infront of the public.