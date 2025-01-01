PTI confirms participation in National Security Committee, provides 14 names to NA speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to participate in the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting.

Sources said that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar and several senior leaders were in favour of attending the session while Junaid Akbar called for consultation with the PTI founder.

In this regard, the PTI has submitted a list of 14 names to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The list included Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Amir Dogar, Sanaullah Masti Khel, Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Humayun Muhammad and Senator Aon Abbas Buppi.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an in-camera session of the committee tomorrow, during which the military leadership would brief on the current national security development.