PTI considers four names for Punjab Governor’s slot

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is mulling over names of Ishaq Khakwani, Dr. Babar Awan, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry for the slot of new Punjab Governor, sources privy to PTI told a private television channel.

Well-informed sources further added that Jahangir Tareen is lobbying for Ishaq Khakwani as new successor of Rafique Rajwana. On the other hand, Rai Azizullah is trustworthy and reliable aide of PTI supremo and PM-in-waiting Imran Khan.

Chaudhary too is in the race for Punjab governor owing to his services for the party, the sources added. On the other hand, a faction within PTI desires appointment of Babar Awan as Punjab Governor because of his staunch stance against the opposition. This faction of society has opted the stance to not appoint any such candidate who failed to register a win in elections 2018.

PTI claims to have secure simple majority after several independent MPAs-elect and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) pledged allegiance to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

Advertisements