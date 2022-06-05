PTI core committee agrees on Anti-Inflation Movement after June 16

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting of PTI’s Core Committee at Bani Gala in which current political situation and long march startegy were reviewed.

Sources privy to the development said, the core committee meeting was also briefed on the progress of the petitions filed against the PTI members in the courts and legal proposals for dealing with the political situation in Punjab were also discussed.

PTI has canceled the plan for immediate long march due to the budget 2022-23. The core committee also finalized the strategy in case chairman Imran Khan gets arrested.

The party would not engage in talks other than for the date of new elections in the country and its lawmakers would also not appear before the national assembly speaker tomorrow for verification of their resignations.

Addressing the media to brief on the decisions of the core committee, PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party would actively participate in the by-elections for 20 seats of Punjab Assembly which fell vacant after de-seating of PTI members on defection. He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah intends to arrest Imran Khan, adding that such step would witness an ‘extreme reaction’. He urged the party activists to strongly react if Imran Khan gets arrested by the ‘imported government’ without waiting for any instruction from the party.

Mahmood warned that those thinking there would be silence over Imran Khan’s arrest were mistaking. He questioned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on its stance on the recent dialogue between Pakistan and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), adding that these talks during PTI’s government were opposed.

The ex-minister also criticized the inflation storm in the country after hike in electricity, gas, and fuel prices. He asked the party organizations to identify the police officials who raided the houses of workers ahead of the Haqiqi Azadi March for approaching courts against them.

Mahmood said the women wing of PTI would stage protests in Rawalpindi or Islamabad against the brutality of the law enforcement agencies on female and children during the long march.

PTI leader said the core committee also decided that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi would be asked to raise the point to the security establishment of why it did not take any action against the political interference from outside was proved. He added that the overseas Pakistanis would be engaged to raise the human rights violations during the long march.

The former minister said the core committee expressed dissatisfaction over the new delimitations carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and announced to challenge them. He said gerrymandering has been done under a specific design to give an edge to the PML-N over PTI, especially during the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

After nearly two weeks, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan returned to his Islamabad residence in Bani Gala amid threats to his life and possibility of arrest. Imran Khan reached Bani Gala on a helicopter around 2pm Sunday.

Imran Khan has returned to the federal capital after a gap of around two weeks. He had left for Peshawar after the Multan rally on May 20 during which he announced the date for the Haqiqi Azadi March.

He led the march from Peshawar and returned to the city after surprisingly calling it off on May 26.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill in a tweet said, “Sanaullah is constantly threatening Imran Khan to enter Islamabad. It seems that you [Sanaullah] have considered Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif who will run away in fear. Khan will chair the core committee meeting in Bani Gala today at 3pm. Imran Khan’s life and death is Pakistan.”

“Arrest [Imran Khan] and then see the outcome,” he challenged the interior minister.

On Sunday morning after Imran Khan’s return to Bani Gala was confirmed by the party leaders, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah “welcomed” the ex-premier.

In a tweet, he said that the former prime minister was being given security according to the law.

However, he added that the “same” same security personnel would gracefully arrest Imran Khan on the expiry of his pre-arrest bail.

Sanaullah said, “Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen cases registered across the country under charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos, and armed attacks on the federation.”

Earlier, PTI leader Babar Awan in a video message had termed the next 48 hours as ‘crucial’ for Imran Khan’s life. He said that Imran Khan’s life was in ‘grave danger’.

Citing credible sources, Awan had claimed that some suspected people were seen around Bani Gala following which the security around the former prime minister’s residence was put on high alert. A tweet from Islamabad Police’s official handle on Saturday said, “In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert.”

Related