F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: PTI Core Committee member and former MPA from Rawalpindi Seemabia Tahir has been released from District Jail Attock late night on Wednesday on the orders of Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi.

According to jail administration, Seemabia Tahir has been released on court’s orders. PTI leader was shifted to Attock jail after her arrests from Rawalpindi.

Courtesy: 24News