PTI criticizes govt’s stance on US’s resolution

F.P. Report

MINGORA: Barrister Gohar, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has expressed strong criticism of the current government, accusing it of a lack of commitment to investigating election-related issues and dismissing the significance of a resolution by the US House of Representatives.

In his recent statement, Barrister Gohar emphasized that the opposition plays a crucial role in any democracy, a role he believes is being undermined by the current administration.

“The government does not want to investigate the issue of elections,” Gohar asserted, pointing out that the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives should not be viewed as interference by the American government. He further noted that PTI was not consulted regarding the resolution passed in Pakistan’s National Assembly.

Gohar highlighted the fundamental importance of the opposition in a democratic setup and accused the government of lacking tolerance and understanding of the opposition’s role.

“There is no tolerance in this government. They do not know what opposition is,” he stated, adding that he had not read the American resolution presented in the National Assembly but understood it addressed the need for ensuring human rights and transparent elections. The PTI leader also condemned the government for not allowing opposition members to speak in the assembly, labeling this as a suppression of democratic discourse. He specifically criticized a statement made by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif during the National Assembly session, claiming it had caused damage to the country’s reputation. “Khawaja Asif made this statement without taking the assembly into confidence. He could not defend his statement,” Gohar said, condemning the minister’s remarks for portraying Pakistan negatively on the international stage.

Gohar also brought attention to the recent actions taken against the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, whose vehicle, office, and staff were withdrawn, an act that PTI strongly condemns. The controversy stems from a resolution passed in the National Assembly yesterday, which responded to a resolution in the US House of Representatives. The National Assembly’s resolution, introduced by Member of Assembly Shaista Parvez Malik, expressed concern over the American resolution’s remarks regarding the use of Pakistani votes in the upcoming February 2024 elections. The resolution in the National Assembly underscored Pakistan’s status as a free and independent country that will not tolerate external interference in its internal matters.

The National Assembly’s resolution also urged the US and the international community to address the plight of people in Gaza and Occupied Kashmir, calling for attention to human rights violations in these regions. The resolution conveyed Pakistan’s desire to foster mutual relations at an international level and expressed expectations for a constructive role from the US House of Representatives in the future. This development marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s ongoing political discourse, highlighting the tensions between the government and the opposition, as well as the country’s sensitive stance on international interference and human rights issues.