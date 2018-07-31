PTI decides to bring Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab speaker

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will reportedly be the candidate for the speaker of Punjab assembly.

According to reports, the decision was taken in the meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaderships.

Party sources claimed that the PTI leadership agreed to the suggestion as it wants to bring a strong candidate at the position since it leads against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with a slight margin in the provincial assembly.

However, if the PML-Q leader agrees, he will have to give up his two National Assembly seats which will bring down the PTI’s total count and dent its efforts to form a government in the centre.

The PTI leadership has been busy holding meetings with allied parties and independents in a bid to acquire the necessary numbers to form provincial and federal governments.

The Imran Khan led PTI claims it has gained the support of 17 independents and PML-Q MPAs which, in addition to its own 123 members elected to the house, brings its total tally to 149 members in the present provincial assembly of 295 — enough to form a coalition government.

However, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, whose party gained 127 seats in the provincial assembly, says they have enough MPAs, including independents, to form a government and are not revealing their identities on purpose.

In the meeting, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar, Naeem-ul-Haq and others were also present.

The PTI said that seven PML-Q members and one independent expressed support to the party in Punjab. According to a PTI press statement, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain ensured complete support to Imran.

