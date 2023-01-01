PTI declines to participate in ANP’s All Parties Conference

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has declined to participate in the All Parties Conference called by the Awami National Party.

PTI senior leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the PDM-led government is playing with the constitution.

“If elections are not held on May 14, it means the government violates the constitution,” he added.

Qaiser said that the PTI does not agree with the agenda given by the ANP.

“We believe that the current government is responsible for all the problems being faced by the country. The government is responsible for the poor state of economy and law and order,” the PTI leader maintained.

He said that his party could not accept the ANP invite for the All Parties Conference.

In order to forge a national consensus on holding simultaneous elections in the country amid the current political crisis, the Awami National Party has decided to call an All Parties Conference on May 3.

The APC will be held at Marriot Hotel in Islamabad.

The ANP is making contact with other political parties inviting them to attend the moot.