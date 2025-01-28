PTI delegation discusses political situation with Fazal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation on Tuesday arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country.

The PTI delegation included Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Akhunzada Hussain.

Talking to media after the meeting, Raja said the meeting was held on the instructions of the founder to protect the constitution and said the PTI was also ready to talk to all political leaders for the rule of law and constitution.

Raja said all democratic forces have to come together and the maulana also promised to hold more meetings. He said there was no chance of talks with the government now.

On the occasion, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said the delegation has come for democracy while mentioning that he still had not been allowed to meet the PTI founder.

Ayub said that the demand for the release of prisoners and a judicial commission was in the dialogue sessions but the government showed no response.

JUIF leader Kamran Murtaza said the contacts that were stopped with PTI had restarted. He said that a two-member committee has been formed to take matters forward.