PTI denied Qurashi and Tareen heated word exchange

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mahmood Qurashi and Jehangir Tareen has heated exchange of words in a core meeting of the party, sources said.

The meeting was chaired by PTI chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala wheare Shah Mahmood Qurashi objected PTI member Rai Hassan setting in the core committee meeting.

The sources said that at this, Tareen interrupted, telling Qureshi, ‘Shah sahib, your remark is aimed at me’ and went on with his tirade, adding that I worked on southern Punjab. I brought Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz (JPSM) proponents into the party fold and you are claiming the credit for that, sources said.

“If you continue to have this attitude then your wish of becoming the Punjab chief minister would never be fulfilled. I don’t know about my future, will return home after having Imran Khan elected as the prime minister, but Shah sahib, your attitude would not let Imran become the premier and the party would also lose the elections.”

According to sources, Qureshi responded to Tareen’s diatribe telling him that he was bringing “politically stained” individuals to the PTI, which was spoiling the party’s image.

“Haven’t you read Supreme Court verdict about Rai Hassan Nawaz?” sources quoted Qureshi as questioning Tareen.

Witnessing things getting too heated, PTI chief Imran Khan had to himself jump in, who announced removing Nawaz from PTI parliamentary board and not giving him any party post, sources added. The matter was resolved after Khan’s announcement.

Sources further said that the PTI core group turned down a request for an alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), while a committee was constituted for the screening of individuals joining the party.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesman denied reports regarding altercation between senior party leaders, terming them “regretful and condemnable.” He said the reports were based on speculation.

