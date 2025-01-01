PTI expels five dissident MNAs for supporting 26th amendment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday expelled five dissident MNAs for supporting the 26th constitutional amendment in National Assembly.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

According to the notification, MNAs Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Zahoor Qureshi, Usman Ali, Mubarak Zeb and Ilyas Chaudhry have been shown the door.

The expelled members violated the party discipline by voting in favour of the 26th constitutional amendment, despite a unanimous decision made during a party meeting to oppose it.

The notification further states that the dissident MNAs voted in favour of the amendment on October 21, 2024, which constitutes a serious breach of party loyalty and oath.

Barrister Gohar noted that show-cause notices were issued to the members for defying party instructions, but no response was received, prompting the disciplinary action.

Barrister Gohar also demanded their disqualification as they violated the party discipline.

It merits mention here that MNAs Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Mubarak Zeb are currently part of the federal cabinet.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has described PTI’s latest protest campaign against the current government as a “do or die” effort, stating that the movement will determine the party’s future direction.

“Within 90 days, we will take this movement to its peak and make a decisive move — do or die. From now on, the matter will be with the decision-makers,” he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore, accompanied by party leaders including Salman Akram Raja.

He further stated that Imran Khan has made it absolutely clear that, despite the injustices faced by him and his wife, he remains willing to engage in negotiations for the sake of Pakistan.