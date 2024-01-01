PTI expels Salman Ahmad for ‘targeting’ Imran Khan’s family

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled singer Salman Ahmad from the party following allegations of divisive behaviour and controversial social media posts, particularly targeting the family of the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

A formal notification of dismissal was issued by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, stating that Salman Ahmad is no longer affiliated with the party. The decision to terminate his membership was taken during a core committee meeting.

According to the notification, Salman Ahmad was accused of causing divisions within the party by forming groups and engaging in provocative activities online. “He was making unnecessary posts and indulging in provocative acts on social media,” the notification read.

In addition to terminating his party membership, Barrister Gohar instructed that Salman Ahmad should not represent or claim any affiliation with PTI moving forward.