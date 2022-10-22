PTI fails to bring out its workers: Atta Tarar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) failed to bring out their workers at the streets against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan against Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said only 40 to 50 people staged protest demonstration on a few places across the country.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan kept begging to his workers to come out from the houses to register their protest against ECP decision, but PTI activists did not pay any heed to their leader’s call”, he alleged.

A firing incident occurred in the red zone yesterday, he said, adding that the sad incident hinted that Imran Khan is coming Islamabad for bloodshed.

He recalled last time Punjab Police and KP Police came face to face, if he had not pushed the Punjab Police back, it would have been said that the Punjab Police fired at the KP Police. (NNI)