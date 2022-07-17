PTI far ahead of PML-N in race for Punjab

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (APP): As the counting of votes for Punjab’s by-elections continues, unofficial, preliminary results have begun to trickle, showing that the PTI is currently in the lead.

Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday won the by-election from constituency PP-217 Multan-VII of the Punjab Assembly by obtaining 47,349 votes.

As per unofficial results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through its Result Management System (RMS) from all 124 polling stations, Muhammad Salman from Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 40,425 votes while Zahid Hameed Gujjar from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) received 2,489 votes and Sajid Ismail from JIP got 273 votes.

The total registered voters were 216,996 in this constituency while the voters’ turnout remained 42.16%. Out of total registered voters, the ratio of receiving votes by PTI’s Zain Qureshi was 52.3% while 44.7% by PML-N’s Muhammad Salman.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the concerned Returning Officer will announce the stamped result of this constituency on the prescribed form.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Mian Muhammad Akram Usman won the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-158 (Lahore-XV) by defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s contestant Rana Ahsan.

According to unofficial results, Akram Usman secured 37,463 votes and Rana Ahsan 31,906 votes.

Fourteen candidates, including Mian Muhammad Akram Usman of the PTI, Rana Ahsan of PML-N, Muhammad Bilal of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Umair Awan of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Jamil ur Rehman of Pakistan Nazriyati Party, were in the run.

A total of 151 polling stations were established for 236,394 registered voters of the constituency. However, the turnout of voters remained low as it was recorded at about 32.33 per cent.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate Shabbir Ahmad won the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV) by defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan.

According to unofficial results, Shabbir Ahmad secured 40,511 votes and Nazir Chohan 26,473 votes.

Eleven candidates, including Shabbir Ahmad of the PTI, Nazir Chohan of PML-N, Hasnain Ahmad Shahzad of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Khalid Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and independent Chaudhry Muhammad Atif, were in the run.

A total of 140 polling stations were established for 220,348 registered voters of the constituency. However, the turnout of voters remained low as it was recorded at about 33.56 per cent.

PML-N conceded defeat Sunday in the crucial Punjab by-elections after the PTI took the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies which were up for grabs.

As the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead, the party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart.

“The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses,” Maryam wrote.

She added that winning and losing were part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them. “God willing, everything will be fine,” she said.

