PTI files contempt plea against Punjab’s Governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed contempt of court plea against Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday.

The petition for contempt of court was filed by PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal in the Supreme Court. It was stated in the petition that the Governor Punjab has insulted the court by swearing in the cabinet of Hamza Shahbaz. Therefore, contempt of court action should be taken against Baligh-ur-Rehman. The petition further requested to take contempt of court action against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention here that the political chaos has deepen in Punjab due to the constitutional clash between the opponent parties amid the Punjab Chief Minister election. The dispute started over Shujaat Hussain’s letter that declared the PML-Q votes in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz. While it served as a setback for Hamza’s opponent, who is none other than the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi himself.

Where Shujaat Hussain’s letter harmed PML-Q internally, it also raised serious questions regarding Supreme Court’s verdict over the interpretation of Article 63 (A). Furthermore, Pervaiz Elahi has filed a petition against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM in the SC. The court’s decision on the matter is of paramount importance for the future of government in Punjab.

