PTI files reference in SJC against CEC, ECP members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed reference against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP members in SJC.

Barrister Ali Zafar filed complaint in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on behalf of the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub.

The PTI has pleaded for inquiry of misconduct against the chief election commissioner and the election commission’s members.

The CEC and the commission’s members should be removed from their offices if charges of misconduct prove against them, the party pleaded.

Barrister Ali Zafar has said that the election commission has repeatedly violated the constitution. “The electoral body didn’t conduct elections in Punjab, KP provinces and the NA elections within 90 days constitutional period,” PTI counsel said.

Ali Zafar also alleged that the election commission made biased decisions and become a party against the PTI. It also made decisions to keep the PTI’s founder out of the political field, the lawyer said.

He said the election commission rejected the PTI’s intra party elections. “It also checked only the PTI’s accounts in prohibited funding case,” the lawyer said.

The election commission also taken back the PTI’s election symbol ‘bat” unlawfully,” PTI’s counsel claimed.