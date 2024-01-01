PTI flays FIA over notice in Imran’s tweet case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan has launched sharp criticism of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for serving him a call-up notice in the party founder Imran Khan’s controversial tweet case.

Ayub, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday, slammed the probe agency’s notices to him and other PTI leaders — including the party’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan — in the controversial X post case. Ayub, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the lower house of parliament, stressed that the parliamentarians were part of the state as per the Constitution. “Parliament is superior than to any other institutions in the country.”

Ayub, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the lower house of parliament, stressed that the parliamentarians were part of the state as per the Constitution. “Parliament is superior than to any other institutions in the country.” The politico questioned higher authorities about the jurisdiction of a probe agency’s sub-inspector which allowed him to issue a call-up notice to the parliamentarians.

He demanded the House summon the FIA’s director general to question his jurisdiction and also about the language which was used in the call-up notice. Ayub said that he and several other PTI leaders were booked in terrorism cases in Sargodha. He alleged that “aliens” were involved in the disappearances of party workers whenever they came out of jail.

He slammed that association with the Imran-founded party was seemingly becoming a crime in the country while there was no law in place which could stop such illegal activities. He went on to say that the the former prime minister, who was removed from power in April 2022, was facing “solitary confinement” which was proved from the pictures of his prison cell at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.