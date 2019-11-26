PTI foreign funding case: ECP to conduct daily hearing from today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct daily hearing of PTI foreign funding case from today (Tuesday).

According to reports, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will appear before the ECP’s scrutiny committee as officials of both parties have been summoned today.

PML-N also filed an application against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in the ECP and took the stance that the incumbent government is pressurizing the ECP regarding the foreign funding case.

It has been stated that the SAPM’s press conference is synonymous with threatening the election commission and a transcript of her presser has also been attached to the application.