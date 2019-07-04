PTI forms 21-member Core Committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a 21-member Core Committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, on Wednesday, a notification said.

According to the notification, the Core Committee comprises former finance minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister of State for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Others part of the committee include, Qasim Khan Suri, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Arshad Dad, Babar Awan, Mohammad Atif Khan, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Naeemul Haque, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Shafqat Mahmood, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Syed Shibli Faraz.

The notification has been issued by the party’s central secretary general Arshad Dad.