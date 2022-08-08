PTI forms committee to identify officers involved in torturing party activists

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a special investigation committee to identify police officials involved in torturing party leaders and activists during Azadi March on May 25.

The committee will also probe the reasons behind the entrance of the police into the Punjab Assembly House on July 22. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of PTI members held here at Chief Minister House on Monday.

The meeting was headed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry which was also attended by Sibtain Khan, Hashim Dogar, Aijaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Cheema, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

It has been decided to form a special investigation team which will be notified by the Punjab government next week and it will be mandated to identify officials involved in torture on May 25 besides it could also summon Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar.

The committee will be comprised of party senior members including Shafqat Mahmood, Hamad Azhar, and Dr Yasmin Rashid while Fawad Chaudhary will head the team. The committee will submit its findings in a week.

In the light of the committee’s recommendations, Punjab Chief Minister and Speaker Assembly will take appropriate actions against the officials involved in the incident. It has been decided in the meeting that disciplinary action would be taken against the government officers, who acted beyond their powers to stop May 25 long march. It is also decided that Punjab Assembly Speaker will constitute a Special Committee of the Punjab Assembly o probe steps taken by the former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The committee will be given the same status as the privilege committee. It will determine if the former deputy speaker overstepped his constitutional responsibilities when he allowed the police to enter the assembly premises while citing the court order.

