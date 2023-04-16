PTI forms three-member committee for talks to break political impasse

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Following Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq’s meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday constituted a three-member committee to hold dialogue on the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The official notification of the formation of the committee has been issued by PTI’s central secretary general Asad Umar. The three-member committee includes Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.

The three-member PTI committee will hold talks with the JI regarding the ongoing political crisis in the country.

موجودہ سیاسی بحران سے نکلنے کے لئے کل چئیرمین عمران خان اور سراج الحق صاحب کی ملاقات کے بعد جماعت اسلامی سے مذاکرات کے لئے تحریک انصاف کی 3 رکنی کمیٹی تشکیل دے دی گئی ہے۔ کمیٹی کے رکن پرویز خٹک، اعجاز چوہدری اور میاں محمود الرشید ہوں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/vB1le5Vg50 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 16, 2023

In an attempt to mitigate the ongoing political tension in the country, JI Ameer Sirajul Haque had held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday.

Sirajul Haque convinced Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan for talks. During the meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Saturday, Haq had suggested that a committee should be set up to develop a larger consensus for holding elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and eventually the whole country.

Sirajul Haq had led the three-member delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami to meet the premier. Both the leaders discussed the country’s political situation. They agreed that the political issues needed to be resolved through political process while mentioning the elections in one go would be appropriate for the country.

Separately, after his talks with the premier, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief visited the Zaman Park to meet former PM Imran Khan.

The both leaders discussed the political issues and possible solutions while they agreed on coordination between political parties to steer the country out of crisis. Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq put forward a suggestion to formulate a committee for broad and unanimous decision-making.

JI chief invited Imran Khan for dialogue mentioning challenges Pakistan was facing while highlighting elections in one go would be beneficial for the country. PTI chief said his party was ready for talks and dialogue within the jurisdiction of the constitution.

Both PM Shehbaz and Imran appreciated Haq’s efforts and assured him of their full cooperation, agreeing that elections were the way forward to pull the country out of prevailing economic, political, and constitutional crises.

Reports said Haq had also planned to meet PPP leader Asif Zardari after Eid and expected a breakthrough in the next two weeks. Earlier this week, former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also suggested all political parties sit together and develop a consensus on a single date for the elections.

The PPP has also formed a three-member body — comprising Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and PM’s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira — to persuade allies in the government to start the process with the Imran-led party.