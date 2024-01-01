PTI founder following int’l agenda: Shjarjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Orange Line Extension, integrating the Orange Line and Green Line BRT systems, has been inaugurated by the Department of Transport, Government of Sindh. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated the Orange Line Extension at the Orange Line Depot in Orange Town, Karachi.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in consideration of public needs, the Sindh government has merged the Orange Line and Green Line systems.

Now, all Orange Line buses will travel to the Green Line Board Office Station, from where passengers can board the Green Line via a pedestrian bridge. Additionally, passengers who wish to return to Orangi after disembarking from the Green Line can do so through the Orange Line bus. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party is following the vision of its leadership, President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, transport department planning news schemes for the people in the light of the vision of the party leadership and the orders of the Sindh Government and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan People’s Party believes in providing facilities to the people. The People’s Party believes in tangible actions, not just slogans.

The integration of the Orange Line and Green Line will enhance the convenience of travel for the public. He said that automatic fare payment cards are now being issued, and the system is expected to be fully operational within a month, we aim to provide immediate relief to the people without any inconvenience. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the reduction in petrol prices by the federal government is welcomed, as it will provide relief to the people. However, it’s noteworthy that even when the price of petrol increased, we refrained from raising the fares of the People’s Bus Service.

The Sindh Government remains committed to maintaining the fares of the People’s Bus Service under all circumstances. In response to a question, Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the actions taken by the KP government yesterday reflect a narrow-minded approach, characteristic of small-minded individuals. The founder of PTI failed to instill values of tolerance and patience in the party’s workers, embodying dictatorial tendencies himself. The decision of the KP Chief Minister to close the residence of Governor KP demonstrates a lack of foresight and maturity. Imran Khan’s leadership has consistently promoted politics characterized by chaos, blame-shifting, falsehoods, propaganda, misogyny, and division.

The repercussions of Imran Khan’s actions will inevitably catch up with him. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the founder of PTI has been following an international agenda, throwing dust in the eyes of the public since its launch. There is a master plan under which PTI is being run. It’s funny and interesting that Israel, the genocidal perpetrator against innocent Palestinians, comments on the arrest of Imran Khan, alleging human rights violations in Pakistan. This shows who is behind Imran Khan. Imran Khan voted for a dictator like Pervez Musharraf in the referendum.

The rally of Imran Khan in Lahore is known to every child in the country, from where people were brought to participate in it.He said that I demand justice for the judicial killing of our great leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Who will ensure justice for this? I demand to know why our leader, President Asif Ali Zardari, was kept in prison for 14 years without any crime. Who were the people involved in the judicial killing of our great leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto? When the court declared that Bhutto did not receive a fair trial, what punishment was given to those who obstructed the fair trial? He said that a parliamentary committee should be formed under the supervision of the Speaker of the National Assembly. The demands for justice of those who have been wronged should be addressed.